Relatively Low EPS Growth Detected in Shares of 3M Co in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry (MMM, HON, ROP, GE, RAVN)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

3M Co ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 359.4%. Honeywell Intl is next with a EPS growth of 516.3%. Roper Technologi ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 821.6%.

General Electric follows with a EPS growth of 4,814.8%, and Raven Industries rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 6,065.6%.

