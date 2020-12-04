Relatively Low EBITDA Growth Detected in Shares of Wec Energy Group in the Multi-Utilities Industry (WEC, BKH, AEE, CNP, NWE)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-Utilities industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Wec Energy Group ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -16.6%. Black Hills Corp is next with a EBITDA growth of -3.7%. Ameren Corp ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of -0.3%.

Centerpoint Ener follows with a EBITDA growth of 1.9%, and Northwestern Cor rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 4.4%.

