Relatively Low EBITDA Growth Detected in Shares of Wd-40 Co in the Household Products Industry (WDFC, CLX, PG, CHD, CENT)

Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Wd-40 Co ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of 4.3%. Clorox Co is next with a EBITDA growth of 7.6%. Procter & Gamble ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 7.9%.

Church & Dwight follows with a EBITDA growth of 12.4%, and Central Garden rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 15.0%.

