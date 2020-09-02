Relatively Low EBITDA Growth Detected in Shares of Thomson Reuters in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry (TRI, ICE, NDAQ, FDS, MCO)

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Thomson Reuters ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -47.5%. Intercontinental is next with a EBITDA growth of 12.1%. Nasdaq Inc ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 15.6%.

Factset Research follows with a EBITDA growth of 19.6%, and Moody'S Corp rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 20.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Thomson Reuters and will alert subscribers who have TRI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.