Relatively Low EBITDA Growth Detected in Shares of Stepan Co in the Specialty Chemicals Industry (SCL, IOSP, PPG, BCPC, RPM)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Stepan Co ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -6.1%. Innospec Inc is next with a EBITDA growth of 6.9%. Ppg Inds Inc ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 11.8%.

Balchem Corp follows with a EBITDA growth of 13.1%, and Rpm Intl Inc rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 15.0%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Rpm Intl Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Rpm Intl Inc in search of a potential trend change.