Relatively Low EBITDA Growth Detected in Shares of Sp Plus Corp in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry (SP, CECE, WM, RSG, TTEK)

Below are the three companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Sp Plus Corp ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -1.4%. Following is Ceco Environmntl with a EBITDA growth of -1.1%. Waste Management ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 7.3%.

Republic Svcs follows with a EBITDA growth of 7.9%, and Tetra Tech Inc rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 14.6%.

