Relatively Low EBITDA Growth Detected in Shares of Signet Jewelers in the Specialty Stores Industry (SIG, HIBB, DKS, MIK, SBH)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Signet Jewelers ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -35.9%. Hibbett Sports I is next with a EBITDA growth of -16.1%. Dick'S Sporting ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of -6.0%.

Michaels Cos Inc follows with a EBITDA growth of -3.9%, and Sally Beauty Hol rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of -0.5%.

