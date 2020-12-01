Relatively Low EBITDA Growth Detected in Shares of Robert Half Intl in the Human Resource & Employment Services Industry (RHI, TBI, KFRC, MAN, TNET)

Below are the three companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Robert Half Intl ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of 13.5%. Trueblue Inc is next with a EBITDA growth of 14.5%. Kforce Inc ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 16.5%.

Manpowergroup In follows with a EBITDA growth of 19.4%, and Trinet Group Inc rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 22.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Manpowergroup In on October 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $88.80. Since that recommendation, shares of Manpowergroup In have risen 10.1%. We continue to monitor Manpowergroup In for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.