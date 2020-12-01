Relatively Low EBITDA Growth Detected in Shares of Renewable Energy in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry (REGI, HFC, PBF, PARR, VLO)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Renewable Energy ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -31.0%. Hollyfrontier Co is next with a EBITDA growth of 0.7%. Pbf Energy Inc-A ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 5.8%.

Par Pacific Hold follows with a EBITDA growth of 19.1%, and Valero Energy rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 28.3%.

