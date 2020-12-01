Relatively Low EBITDA Growth Detected in Shares of Premier Inc-Cl A in the Health Care Services Industry (PINC, ESRX, CVS, MD, DGX)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Services industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Premier Inc-Cl A ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -12.9%. Following is Express Scripts with a EBITDA growth of 6.9%. Cvs Health Corp ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 10.2%.

Mednax Inc follows with a EBITDA growth of 11.8%, and Quest Diagnostic rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 13.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Quest Diagnostic and will alert subscribers who have DGX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.