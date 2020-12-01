Relatively Low EBITDA Growth Detected in Shares of Omnicom Group in the Advertising Industry (OMC, NCMI, CCO, IPG, MDCA)

Below are the three companies in the Advertising industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Omnicom Group ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of 8.8%. National Cinemed is next with a EBITDA growth of 9.6%. Clear Channel-A ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 11.9%.

Interpublic Grp follows with a EBITDA growth of 12.6%, and Mdc Partners-A rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 48.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Interpublic Grp on September 30th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $21.58. Since that recommendation, shares of Interpublic Grp have risen 7.1%. We continue to monitor Interpublic Grp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.