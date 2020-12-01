Relatively Low EBITDA Growth Detected in Shares of Intelsat Sa in the Alternative Carriers Industry (I, ZAYO, CCOI, CTL, IRDM)

Below are the three companies in the Alternative Carriers industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Intelsat Sa ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of 0.0%. Following is Zayo Group Holdi with a EBITDA growth of 17.4%. Cogent Communica ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 33.4%.

Centurylink Inc follows with a EBITDA growth of 39.0%, and Iridium Communic rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 39.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Intelsat Sa on November 12th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $21.70. Since that call, shares of Intelsat Sa have fallen 64.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.