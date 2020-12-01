Relatively Low EBITDA Growth Detected in Shares of Ingles Markets-A in the Food Retail Industry (IMKTA, CASY, NGVC, SFM, KR)

Below are the three companies in the Food Retail industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Ingles Markets-A ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -2.6%. Casey'S General is next with a EBITDA growth of 8.3%. Natural Grocers ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 8.6%.

Sprouts Farmers follows with a EBITDA growth of 14.9%, and Kroger Co rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 22.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Kroger Co on August 26th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $23.67. Since that recommendation, shares of Kroger Co have risen 19.8%. We continue to monitor Kroger Co for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.