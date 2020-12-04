Relatively Low EBITDA Growth Detected in Shares of Humana Inc in the Managed Health Care Industry (HUM, ANTM, UNH, CI, WCG)

Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Humana Inc ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -2.3%. Anthem Inc is next with a EBITDA growth of 4.3%. Unitedhealth Grp ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 19.3%.

Cigna Corp follows with a EBITDA growth of 20.4%, and Wellcare Health rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 22.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Wellcare Health on October 18th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $273.66. Since that recommendation, shares of Wellcare Health have risen 27.9%. We continue to monitor Wellcare Health for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.