Relatively Low EBITDA Growth Detected in Shares of Hertz Global Hol in the Trucking Industry (HTZ, PTSI, R, ARCB, HTLD)

Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Hertz Global Hol ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -82.3%. Pam Transport is next with a EBITDA growth of -2.8%. Ryder System Inc ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 18.7%.

Arcbest Corp follows with a EBITDA growth of 19.5%, and Heartland Expres rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 22.7%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Hertz Global Hol. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Hertz Global Hol in search of a potential trend change.