Relatively Low EBITDA Growth Detected in Shares of Eros Internation in the Movies & Entertainment Industry (EROS, DIS, VIAB, MCS, FOX)

Below are the three companies in the Movies & Entertainment industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Eros Internation ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -37.7%. Following is Walt Disney Co with a EBITDA growth of 4.7%. Viacom Inc-B ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 12.2%.

Marcus Corp follows with a EBITDA growth of 13.8%, and Twenty-First - B rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 20.0%.

