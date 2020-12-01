Relatively Low EBITDA Growth Detected in Shares of Entravision Co-A in the Broadcasting Industry (EVC, SBGI, GTN, TRCO, TGNA)

Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Entravision Co-A ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -80.6%. Sinclair Broad-A is next with a EBITDA growth of -17.3%. Gray Television ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of -16.1%.

Tribune Media -A follows with a EBITDA growth of -11.6%, and Tegna Inc rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 3.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Sinclair Broad-A on July 30th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $49.97. Since that call, shares of Sinclair Broad-A have fallen 37.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.