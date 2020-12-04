Relatively Low EBITDA Growth Detected in Shares of Dillards Inc-A in the Department Stores Industry (DDS, M, KSS, JWN, JCP)

Below are the three companies in the Department Stores industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Dillards Inc-A ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -18.2%. Following is Macy'S Inc with a EBITDA growth of -15.4%. Kohls Corp ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of -0.1%.

Nordstrom Inc follows with a EBITDA growth of 1.9%, and J.C. Penney Co rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 33.3%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Dillards Inc-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Dillards Inc-A in search of a potential trend change.