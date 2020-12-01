Relatively Low EBITDA Growth Detected in Shares of Darling Ingredie in the Agricultural Products Industry (DAR, INGR, LMNR, FDP, ADM)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Darling Ingredie ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of 9.2%. Ingredion Inc is next with a EBITDA growth of 11.3%. Limoneira Co ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 31.6%.

Fresh Del Monte follows with a EBITDA growth of 35.8%, and Archer-Daniels rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 44.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Darling Ingredie on November 4th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $19.96. Since that recommendation, shares of Darling Ingredie have risen 42.3%. We continue to monitor Darling Ingredie for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.