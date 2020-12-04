Relatively Low EBITDA Growth Detected in Shares of Darling Ingredie in the Agricultural Products Industry (DAR, INGR, LMNR, FDP, ADM)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Darling Ingredie ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of 9.2%. Ingredion Inc is next with a EBITDA growth of 11.3%. Limoneira Co ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 31.6%.

Fresh Del Monte follows with a EBITDA growth of 35.8%, and Archer-Daniels rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 44.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Limoneira Co on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $18.43. Since that call, shares of Limoneira Co have fallen 29.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.