Relatively Low EBITDA Growth Detected in Shares of Darling Ingredie in the Agricultural Products Industry (DAR, INGR, LMNR, FDP, ADM)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Darling Ingredie ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of 9.2%. Following is Ingredion Inc with a EBITDA growth of 11.3%. Limoneira Co ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 31.6%.

Fresh Del Monte follows with a EBITDA growth of 35.8%, and Archer-Daniels rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 44.2%.

