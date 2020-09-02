MySmarTrend
Relatively Low EBITDA Growth Detected in Shares of Conn Water Svc in the Water Utilities Industry (CTWS, AWR, YORW, ARTNA, CWT)

Written on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 5:13am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Water Utilities industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Conn Water Svc ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -5.5%. Following is Amer States Wate with a EBITDA growth of -3.9%. York Water Co ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 3.1%.

Artesian Res-A follows with a EBITDA growth of 4.1%, and Calif Water Srvc rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 6.2%.

