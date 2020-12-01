Relatively Low EBITDA Growth Detected in Shares of The Buckle Inc in the Apparel Retail Industry (BKE, LB, GPS, FRAN, CHS)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel Retail industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

The Buckle Inc ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -13.8%. Following is L Brands Inc with a EBITDA growth of -7.7%. Gap Inc/The ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of -0.7%.

Francescas Holdi follows with a EBITDA growth of 4.1%, and Chico'S Fas Inc rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 4.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Francescas Holdi on December 10th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $13.28. Since that call, shares of Francescas Holdi have fallen 31.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.