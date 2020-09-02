Relatively Low EBITDA Growth Detected in Shares of Brady Corp - A in the Commercial Printing Industry (BRC, DLX, RRD, QUAD, CMPR)

Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Brady Corp - A ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of 13.0%. Deluxe Corp is next with a EBITDA growth of 17.6%. Rr Donnelley & S ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 17.9%.

Quad Graphics In follows with a EBITDA growth of 26.0%, and Cimpress Nv rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 34.8%.

