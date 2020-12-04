Relatively Low EBITDA Growth Detected in Shares of Badger Meter Inc in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry (BMI, DAKT, CGNX, COHR, ZBRA)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Badger Meter Inc ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of 12.6%. Daktronics Inc is next with a EBITDA growth of 13.4%. Cognex Corp ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 21.6%.

Coherent Inc follows with a EBITDA growth of 23.2%, and Zebra Tech Corp rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 27.4%.

