Relatively Low EBITDA Growth Detected in Shares of Argan Inc in the Construction & Engineering Industry (AGX, KBR, VMI, FIX, EME)

Below are the three companies in the Construction & Engineering industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Argan Inc ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -37.6%. Kbr Inc is next with a EBITDA growth of -15.0%. Valmont Inds ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 17.4%.

Comfort Systems follows with a EBITDA growth of 20.2%, and Emcor Group Inc rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 20.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Comfort Systems on September 11th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $41.36. Since that recommendation, shares of Comfort Systems have risen 16.6%. We continue to monitor Comfort Systems for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.