Relatively Low EBITDA Growth Detected in Shares of Argan Inc in the Construction & Engineering Industry (AGX, KBR, VMI, FIX, EME)

Below are the three companies in the Construction & Engineering industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Argan Inc ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -37.6%. Following is Kbr Inc with a EBITDA growth of -15.0%. Valmont Inds ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 17.4%.

Comfort Systems follows with a EBITDA growth of 20.2%, and Emcor Group Inc rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 20.9%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Argan Inc and will alert subscribers who have AGX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.