Relatively Low EBITDA Growth Detected in Shares of Apple Inc in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry (AAPL, NTAP, NCR, HPQ, IMMR)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Apple Inc ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of 9.9%. Netapp Inc is next with a EBITDA growth of 11.8%. Ncr Corp ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 14.3%.

Hp Inc follows with a EBITDA growth of 16.3%, and Immersion Corp rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 27.8%.

