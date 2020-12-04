Relatively Low EBITDA Growth Detected in Shares of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. in the Health Care Services Industry (ARA, ENZ, PINC, ESRX, CVS)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Services industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -29.9%. Enzo Biochem, Inc. is next with a EBITDA growth of -28.1%. Premier Inc-Cl A ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of -12.9%.

Express Scripts follows with a EBITDA growth of 6.9%, and Cvs Health Corp rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 10.2%.

