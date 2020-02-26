Relatively Low Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Wec Energy Group in the Multi-Utilities Industry (WEC, SRE, CMS, UTL, AEE)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-Utilities industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Wec Energy Group ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 3.2%. Sempra Energy is next with a an earnings yield of 3.4%. Cms Energy Corp ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 3.5%.

Unitil Corp follows with a an earnings yield of 3.5%, and Ameren Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 3.6%.

