Relatively Low Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Wec Energy Group in the Multi-Utilities Industry (WEC, SRE, CMS, UTL, AEE)
Below are the three companies in the Multi-Utilities industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Wec Energy Group ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 3.2%. Sempra Energy is next with a an earnings yield of 3.4%. Cms Energy Corp ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 3.5%.
Unitil Corp follows with a an earnings yield of 3.5%, and Ameren Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 3.6%.
