Relatively Low Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Vulcan Materials in the Construction Materials Industry (VMC, MLM, USLM, EXP, USCR)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Vulcan Materials ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.8%. Martin Mar Mtls is next with a an earnings yield of 4.4%. Us Lime & Minera ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 5.3%.

Eagle Materials follows with a an earnings yield of 10.2%, and Us Concrete Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 18.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Eagle Materials on February 7th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $86.98. Since that call, shares of Eagle Materials have fallen 48.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.