Relatively Low Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Vulcan Materials in the Construction Materials Industry (VMC, MLM, USLM, EXP, USCR)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Vulcan Materials ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.6%. Martin Mar Mtls is next with a an earnings yield of 2.4%. Us Lime & Minera ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 3.7%.

Eagle Materials follows with a an earnings yield of 4.9%, and Us Concrete Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 5.5%.

