Relatively Low Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Vicor Corp in the Electrical Components & Equipment Industry (VICR, THR, AMOT, GNRC, AME)

Below are the three companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Vicor Corp ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.3%. Following is Thermon Group Ho with a an earnings yield of 1.9%. Allied Motion Te ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.2%.

Generac Holdings follows with a an earnings yield of 2.4%, and Ametek Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 2.8%.

