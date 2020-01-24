Relatively Low Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Ugi Corp in the Gas Utilities Industry (UGI, DGAS, NWN, ATO, CPK)
Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Ugi Corp ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.4%. Following is Delta Natural Ga with a an earnings yield of 2.5%. Northwest Nat Gs ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 3.0%.
Atmos Energy follows with a an earnings yield of 3.4%, and Chesapeake Util rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 3.5%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Ugi Corp on October 16th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $47.97. Since that call, shares of Ugi Corp have fallen 8.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
