Relatively Low Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Ugi Corp in the Gas Utilities Industry (UGI, DGAS, NWN, ATO, CPK)

Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Ugi Corp ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.4%. Following is Delta Natural Ga with a an earnings yield of 2.5%. Northwest Nat Gs ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 3.0%.

Atmos Energy follows with a an earnings yield of 3.4%, and Chesapeake Util rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 3.5%.

