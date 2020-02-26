MySmarTrend
Relatively Low Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Titan Machinery in the Trading Companies & Distributors Industry (TITN, MRC, DXPE, NEFF, WSO)

Written on Wed, 02/26/2020 - 12:28am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Titan Machinery ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.0%. Following is Mrc Global Inc with a an earnings yield of 3.0%. Dxp Enterprises ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 3.1%.

Neff Corp-Cl A follows with a an earnings yield of 3.4%, and Watsco Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 3.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Neff Corp-Cl A on July 7th, 2017 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $18.80. Since that recommendation, shares of Neff Corp-Cl A have risen 33.0%. We continue to monitor Neff Corp-Cl A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

