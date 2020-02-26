Relatively Low Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Tempur Sealy Int in the Home Furnishings Industry (TPX, LZB, LEG, ETH, MHK)

Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Tempur Sealy Int ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.8%. La-Z-Boy Inc is next with a an earnings yield of 5.3%. Leggett & Platt ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 5.3%.

Ethan Allen follows with a an earnings yield of 8.7%, and Mohawk Inds rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 11.1%.

