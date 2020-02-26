MySmarTrend
Relatively Low Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Targa Resources in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation Industry (TRGP, GEL, OKE, KMI, WMB)

Written on Wed, 02/26/2020 - 12:38am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Targa Resources ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.0%. Following is Genesis Energy LP with a an earnings yield of 1.7%. Oneok Inc ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.7%.

Kinder Morgan In follows with a an earnings yield of 3.5%, and Williams Cos Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 6.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Targa Resources and will alert subscribers who have TRGP in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

