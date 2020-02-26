MySmarTrend
Relatively Low Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Planet Fitness-A in the Leisure Facilities Industry (PLNT, MTN, SEAS, ISCA, TRK)

Written on Wed, 02/26/2020 - 12:18am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Facilities industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Planet Fitness-A ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.9%. Vail Resorts is next with a an earnings yield of 2.2%. Seaworld Enterta ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 3.6%.

Intl Speedway-A follows with a an earnings yield of 3.7%, and Speedway Motorsp rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 4.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Planet Fitness-A on October 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $60.81. Since that recommendation, shares of Planet Fitness-A have risen 38.5%. We continue to monitor Planet Fitness-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

