Relatively Low Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Planet Fitness-A in the Leisure Facilities Industry (PLNT, MTN, SEAS, ISCA, TRK)
Below are the three companies in the Leisure Facilities industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Planet Fitness-A ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.9%. Vail Resorts is next with a an earnings yield of 2.2%. Seaworld Enterta ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 3.6%.
Intl Speedway-A follows with a an earnings yield of 3.7%, and Speedway Motorsp rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 4.1%.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Planet Fitness-A on October 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $60.81. Since that recommendation, shares of Planet Fitness-A have risen 38.5%. We continue to monitor Planet Fitness-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest earnings yield planet fitness-a vail resorts seaworld enterta intl speedway-a speedway motorsp