Relatively Low Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Paylocity Holdin in the Application Software Industry (PCTY, CRM, AYX, PTC, ULTI)
Below are the three companies in the Application Software industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Paylocity Holdin ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.0%. Following is Salesforce.Com with a an earnings yield of 0.1%. Alteryx Inc ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.1%.
Ptc Inc follows with a an earnings yield of 0.3%, and Ultimate Softwar rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 0.4%.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ultimate Softwar on December 31st, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $244.68. Since that recommendation, shares of Ultimate Softwar have risen 35.4%. We continue to monitor Ultimate Softwar for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest earnings yield paylocity holdin salesforce.com :ayx alteryx inc ptc inc ultimate softwar