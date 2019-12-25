Relatively Low Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Monro Muffler in the Automotive Retail Industry (MNRO, CRMT, ORLY, AAP, AZO)
Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Monro Muffler ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.3%. Following is America'S Car-Ma with a an earnings yield of 2.7%. O'Reilly Automot ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.9%.
Advance Auto Par follows with a an earnings yield of 3.2%, and Autozone Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 3.8%.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Autozone Inc on October 17th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $1,107.69. Since that recommendation, shares of Autozone Inc have risen 9.6%. We continue to monitor Autozone Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest earnings yield monro muffler :crmt america's car-ma :orly o'reilly automot advance auto par autozone inc