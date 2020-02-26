Relatively Low Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Markel Corp in the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry (MKL, RLI, GBLI, WTM, EMCI)

Below are the three companies in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Markel Corp ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.1%. Following is Rli Corp with a an earnings yield of 1.4%. Global Indemnity ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.6%.

White Mountains follows with a an earnings yield of 1.7%, and Emc Ins Group rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 1.8%.

