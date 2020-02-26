Relatively Low Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Manitowoc Co in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks Industry (MTW, NAV, PLOW, FSS, SPAR)
Below are the three companies in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Manitowoc Co ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.2%. Following is Navistar Intl with a an earnings yield of 2.2%. Douglas Dynamics ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.8%.
Fed Signal Corp follows with a an earnings yield of 2.9%, and Spartan Motors rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 3.1%.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Manitowoc Co and will alert subscribers who have MTW in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: lowest earnings yield manitowoc co navistar intl douglas dynamics fed signal corp spartan motors