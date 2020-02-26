Relatively Low Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Madison Square-A in the Movies & Entertainment Industry (MSG, WWE, AMC, EROS, RGC)

Below are the three companies in the Movies & Entertainment industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Madison Square-A ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.0%. Following is World Wrestlin-A with a an earnings yield of 1.7%. Amc Entertainmen ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.8%.

Eros Internation follows with a an earnings yield of 2.6%, and Regal Entertai-A rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 3.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Regal Entertai-A on November 24th, 2017 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $17.09. Since that recommendation, shares of Regal Entertai-A have risen 34.5%. We continue to monitor Regal Entertai-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.