Relatively Low Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Keyw Holding Cor in the Aerospace & Defense Industry (KEYW, MRCY, HEI, TDG, TDY)

Below are the three companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Keyw Holding Cor ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.9%. Following is Mercury Systems with a an earnings yield of 1.0%. Heico Corp ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.4%.

Transdigm Group follows with a an earnings yield of 1.7%, and Teledyne Tech rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 1.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Teledyne Tech on June 5th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $247.47. Since that recommendation, shares of Teledyne Tech have risen 51.7%. We continue to monitor Teledyne Tech for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.