Relatively Low Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Jpmorgan Chase in the Diversified Banks Industry (JPM, BAC, USB, C, WFC)
Below are the three companies in the Diversified Banks industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Jpmorgan Chase ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 6.0%. Bank Of America is next with a an earnings yield of 6.8%. Us Bancorp ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 7.0%.
Citigroup Inc follows with a an earnings yield of 7.5%, and Wells Fargo & Co rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 8.5%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Us Bancorp on January 3rd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $58.30. Since that call, shares of Us Bancorp have fallen 9.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: lowest earnings yield JPMorgan Chase Bank of america us bancorp citigroup inc wells fargo & co