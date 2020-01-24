Relatively Low Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Inovalon Holdi-A in the Health Care Technology Industry (INOV, HMSY, VEEV, OMCL, MDSO)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Technology industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Inovalon Holdi-A ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.2%. Following is Hms Holdings Cor with a an earnings yield of 0.4%. Veeva Systems-A ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.6%.

Omnicell Inc follows with a an earnings yield of 0.6%, and Medidata Solutio rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 0.8%.

