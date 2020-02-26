Relatively Low Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Hemisphere Media in the Broadcasting Industry (HMTV, SSP, MEG, DISCA, DISCK)
Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Hemisphere Media ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.5%. Following is Ew Scripps-A with a an earnings yield of 1.6%. Media General ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.8%.
Discovery Comm-A follows with a an earnings yield of 3.2%, and Discovery Comm-C rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 3.4%.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Media General and will alert subscribers who have MEG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: lowest earnings yield hemisphere media ew scripps-a :meg media general discovery comm-a discovery comm-c