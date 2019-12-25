Relatively Low Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Great Plains Ene in the Electric Utilities Industry (GXP, PNM, NEE, MGEE, EE)
Below are the three companies in the Electric Utilities industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Great Plains Ene ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.0%. Following is Pnm Resources with a an earnings yield of 2.2%. Nextera Energy ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.8%.
Mge Energy Inc follows with a an earnings yield of 2.8%, and El Paso Electric rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 3.5%.
