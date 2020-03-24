Relatively Low Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Gartner Inc in the IT Consulting & Other Services Industry (IT, EPAM, TDC, PRFT, MANT)

Below are the three companies in the IT Consulting & Other Services industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Gartner Inc ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.4%. Following is Epam Systems Inc with a an earnings yield of 1.8%. Teradata Corp ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.8%.

Perficient Inc follows with a an earnings yield of 3.0%, and Mantech Intl-A rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 3.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Gartner Inc on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $145.56. Since that call, shares of Gartner Inc have fallen 42.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.