Relatively Low Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Ew Scripps-A in the Broadcasting Industry (SSP, HMTV, MEG, DISCA, DISCK)

Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Ew Scripps-A ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.3%. Hemisphere Media is next with a an earnings yield of 1.4%. Media General ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.8%.

Discovery Comm-A follows with a an earnings yield of 2.9%, and Discovery Comm-C rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 3.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Discovery Comm-C on November 5th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $26.25. Since that recommendation, shares of Discovery Comm-C have risen 14.7%. We continue to monitor Discovery Comm-C for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.